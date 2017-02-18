4 Things To Do From Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s an unbelievably warm February weekend, and Natalie Nyhus and Mike Augustyniak showcased some awesome ways to enjoy it on WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning!
1. It’s a great weekend for golf! The 27th annual Minnesota Golf Show continues Saturday and Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Besides plenty of gear to get you ready to play, there’s also free golf lessons and an indoor driving range. Hours Saturday are 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tickets are $13, and kids 17 and under are free.
2. It’s man versus machine at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is Saturday night. It features hometown hero and reigning Supercross champion Ryan Dungey defending his title against elite racers from around the country. The race is at 7 p.m. Saturday night. Tickets start at $15.
3. Experience the international phenomenon. Shen Yun is live at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis this weekend. Through music and dance, the show takes you on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture. There are two shows Saturday: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $74.
4. Turn that house into a home. The 38th annual Minnesota Home and Patio Show is at the St. Paul RiverCentre. It features gardening and home-repair seminars all weekend long to help you get those projects done. Also hundreds of exhibits with designers, architects and remodelers are there to answer questions. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $9, but you can get $2-off coupon online.
