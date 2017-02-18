Benton Co. Sheriff: Woman Dead, Man Hospitalized After Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after the man allegedly sped through a stop sign and struck the woman’s vehicle in central Minnesota Saturday morning.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at County Road 2 and County Road 78 in Graham Township around 9 a.m.
The sheriff said a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 69-year-old David Carl Wiborg was traveling northbound on County Road 78. Wiborg failed to yield to the stop sign and struck a Kia Soul driven by 50-year-old Dana Marie Backstrom.
Backstrom was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said. Wiborg was hospitalized with serious injuries.
According to the sheriff, Wiborg may have been speeding.