Winter Warm Up Draws Minnesotans Outdoors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The warm weather brought lots of people outside Saturday.

You would be shocked by how many people WCCO’s Kate Raddatz saw in shorts even tank tops out there.

Hopefully you got a chance to get outside Saturday, because this weekend kicked off patio season and golf season…in February — at least for now.

The sun was shining and the clubs were in full swing at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Albertville.

“I didn’t even ask my wife to come out here I just knew I would get OK,” Eric Carr of St. Michael said.

More than 140 golfers took part in day one of TwinCitiesGolf.com’s February tournament. February, in Minnesota.

“I remember seeing on the news it typically was a little bit colder here,” Stuart Krueger of Minneapolis said.

Krueger just moved to Minnesota from Alaska.

“I’ve never golfed in February, that’s for sure,” he said.

But if teeing off isn’t your cup of tea, how about a couple of tiki drinks?

“I have a tank top underneath just in case it gets too warm,” Jordana Allard of Richfield said.

The patio was full at Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge in Minneapolis.

Allard was treating friends from the east coast to brunch with a little outdoor dining

“We actually bought Groupons to go snow tubing and then it turned out to be too warm, so we’re like, ‘Alright, we’ll go out to the patio,'” Allard said.

It didn’t matter where you went. Temperatures were above normal across the state. It’s even a nice break for the pets, too.

“He loves it, he would like us to take the leash off,” one man out walking his dog said.

The tournament at Cedar Creek Golf Course will continue Sunday, as will the warm streak, but snow could be covering the greens next weekend.

“We’re in fear that we won’t get back out until April, so we’re definitely going to enjoy this as it lasts,” Carr said.

Those of you hoping to get out for golfing at Cedar Creek Golf Course this weekend — they are full.

You can still check for tee times through the week though. Check around as several golf courses have their driving ranges open as well.