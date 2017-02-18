Hundreds March For Immigrants, Refugees In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of people marched to show solidarity for immigrants and refugees Saturday.
The rally started at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis, then marchers walked down Lake Street.
Organizers say they want to stand with those affected by the increasing military presence at the U.S.-Mexico border.
They also want to support those affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which is currently on hold.
One first-generation American we spoke with said she needed to be there.
“I have family still in Eritrea where they have tried to escape. Many of my cousins have died in that process or have been jailed,” protester Rim Woldeslassie said. “I understand in a country like that they’re not able to protest like we are today. So I am happy that I am able to do that here and not be persecuted because of it.”
Minneapolis police estimate about 800 people marched Saturday.