Police: 30-60 Rounds Fired Outside Maplewood Club; 5 injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As many as five people were shot outside of a Maplewood club early Saturday morning, but police say it could have been much worse.
Police say it all began as a fight inside the Stargate Bar & Nightclub at about 1:30 a.m., and then it moved outside.
It is estimated that between 30 and 60 shots were then fired, striking at least five people.
One vehicle thought to be involved in the shooting fled the scene and crashed before the occupants fled.
The conditions of the five people shot are unknown, but police do not believe their injuries were life threatening.
“One of our officers had a bullet that he heard go by his head when he was, when they were just across the street on the Roseville side when that happened, so, I mean, it was really fortunate,” said Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell. “It’s amazing that not more people have been shot in this situation.”
Police say they do not have anyone in custody and they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Stargate will be closed Saturday night.
