Tee On Up At The Minnesota Golf Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With our unseasonably warm weather, Minnesota golfers have the unique opportunity to get out on the course in February — or at least start thinking about it.
The Minnesota Golf Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. It also runs Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets are $13, and anyone 17 and under gets in for free.
In the video above, Natalie Nyhus and Mike Augustyniak grabbed a club and went to the show to see what’s new for golfers and golf wannabes.