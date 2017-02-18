Minnesota United FC Show Off New Uniforms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United FC has new kits — aka uniforms — for their inaugural season in Major League Soccer.
The team revealed their new home and away kits Friday night in Minneapolis.
The kits feature a unique color scheme in the MLS, and they feature the Target bullseye in the middle.
The classic loon emblem is present on the upper left part of the jerseys.
Team President Nick Rogers says the kits really represent Minnesota.
“We’re a club that’s been about where we are from,” Rogers said. “All aspects of our brand really speak to Minnesota and the pride that we have in being Minnesotans. But on a national level, I think right away we have the most recognized brand in Major League Soccer on any shirt.”
There are no alternative or third jersey at this point, but the idea has not been ruled out for the future.
The United’s first home game is March 12 at TCF Bank Stadium.