A Year After Suspension, Nate Mason’s Growing On & Off The Court

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher basketball team has many reasons that point to success. Part of it is the play of their maturing point guard, Nate Mason.

He is finding his way after suffering a suspension last season. That’s behind him — now it’s about taking charge.

Mason came to the University of Minnesota because he bought in and related to his future coach.

“I felt comfortable with the coaches. I bought in on their vision, I bought in on our goal,” Mason said. “I knew something big would happen and I knew I related to coach [Richard] Pitino very well. He had a chip on his shoulder like I did.”

The same coach had to suspend him last season for off the court issues.

“I think last year, as difficult as it was, was good for him,” Pitino said. “He was playing good basketball at the end of the year, and then we had to suspend those guys and it halted his momentum.”

He regained his game this season. On a team that thrives on balance and hit the open man with the hot hand, he has been the wheel that makes it go, growing from last season.

“It’s in the past now but I feel like it helped me grow up as an individual, on and off the court,” Mason said. “Like I said, I’m more mature, a better leader, I make better decisions.”

What has emerged is a confident point guard who can see the floor and understands his role.

“He’s starting to have great confidence, he’s becoming a better leader,” Pitino said. “It’s just all experience more than anything. He’s just maturing, he’s got a better understanding of the game. Underrated part of him, he’s a terrific defender.”

Right where he wants to be — focused for the first time on a winning basketball season and getting better.

“Grown a lot. From my freshman year, not being able to shoot free throws a little bit and just being in the gym, 24/7 just working on free throws, the little things and being able to knock down big free throws,” Mason said. “Just becoming a better leader also, on and off the court.”