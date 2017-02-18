Police: Woman, Man Found Dead In Rosemount Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman and a man were found dead inside of a Rosemount home Friday afternoon, according to police.
Officers were called to the home at about 3:45 p.m. for a welfare check of one of the residents.
Two people — a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man — were found inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A gun was found near one of the bodies.
Police say there is no threat to the public, but did not release any more information.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police with the investigation.
Comments are closed.