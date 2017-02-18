Wiggins Aiming For Spot On Future All-Star Team

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is NBA All-Star Weekend, and one member of the Minnesota Timberwolves who would love to be in New Orleans on the west roster.

Andrew Wiggins might make that squad in the future, but it is going to take a missing ingredient from this team.

He has proved he can take over a game offensively. It is part of his makeup.

“My shots fall in, you know, the ball’s in my hands. It could be match-ups, you know, who I see I have the advantage,” Wiggins said. “I just read how the defense is playing … and just react.”

The key is to have he and Karl-Anthony Towns joined going forward.

“He and Karl [are] developing real good chemistry playing off each other,” said Wolves Head Coach Tom Thibodeau. “That’s important. I think the two-man game with those two is virtually unstoppable.”

The key to them developing and leading the team is to hang out as a team.

“Always depends on where we’re at, you know. All the guys might go to the mall together, go eat, you know,” Wiggins said.

And Wiggins is feeling the pain this weekend. He is not an all-star yet, and that drives him to be considered among the best.

“All-stars, you know, that’s when you’re considered one of the best in the NBA,” Wiggins said. “So that’s always going to be a goal of mine.”

But Coach Thibodeau knows that producing players for All-Star weekend requires one missing link.

“You got to win,” Thibodeau said. “I think the individual stuff comes when your team does well.”