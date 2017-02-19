4 Things To Know: Trump Rally, ‘The Blind Sheikh’ & Western Rains

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

Number One: Huge Weekend Trump Rally

Large crowds turned out early Saturday to attend a President Donald Trump rally in Florida.

Supporters arrived in the morning at an airport hangar in Melbourne and waited for hours in hot sun.

In his speech, the president continued to attack the media for publishing what he says are false stories.

On Sunday, the president plans to interview at least four people to replace his national security advisor.

Number Two: ‘The Blind Sheikh’ Dies

An Egyptian accused of inspiring the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center has died in prison.

Omar Abdel-Rahm, aka “The Blind Sheikh,” was serving a life sentence for conspiring to blow up New York City landmarks.

He died in a North Carolina federal prison Saturday.

According to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Egyptian cleric “died from natural causes after a long health battle with diabetes and coronary artery disease.”

Number Three: Severe California Storms

At least four people are dead because of a powerful storm system that hit central and southern California this weekend.

A man was electrocuted in Los Angeles when a falling tree downed power lines and struck a car.

There were winds of up to 80 mph. Water rushing from the mountains triggered mudslides.

The wet weather is now moving out of the area, but the rain will return to southern California next week.

Number Four: The Future Of ‘Prairie Home’

Mandolinist Chris Thile is going to continue hosting “A Prairie Home Companion” for a second season.

That was announced Saturday night at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul.

Thile starting hosting the radio show this past fall after Garrison Keillor stepped down.

Saturday night’s show was supposed to be the end of season one, but two more shows have been added in May.

The second season starts in the fall.