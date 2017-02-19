Sheriff: No Vehicle Traffic Allowed On Benton County Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says that due to our recent mild weather, vehicle traffic is being prohibited from at least one of its lakes.
Authorities say as of Sunday, passenger vehicles are prohibited from the ice on Mayhew Lake. Ice conditions have deteriorated quickly due to recent temperatures well above normal. It’s now unsafe for any cars, trucks or vans to be on the ice.
The sheriff’s office says ATVs and snowmobiles are still allowed on the lake, but anyone going out on the ice should use caution. The ice near the shore has significantly deteriorated, and our warm weather has weakened the ice on the main portion of the lake.
Authorities say with the mild weather and rain expected Monday, all lake ice in the area is likely to deteriorate quickly. Those who choose to go out on the ice should take extreme caution to avoid a potentially life-threatening fall.