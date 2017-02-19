Sheriff: Eveleth Man Hurt In Snowmobile Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 20-year-old man from Eveleth had to be airlifted to a hospital after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County Friday night, and alcohol appears to have been a factor.
The Virginia Police Department stopped a vehicle at about 10:43 p.m. Friday and learned the vehicle was heading to a hospital with an unconscious man who had been in a snowmobile crash on Heikkila Lake in the Central Lakes area, south of Eveleth.
The man was taken by ambulance to the Virginia Emergency Room before being airlifted to Essentia Health in Duluth for his injuries. The extent of the injuries was not known. Authorities say speed, alcohol and operator inexperience were all factors in the crash.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is under investigation.