Finding Minnesota: Middlemoon Creekwalk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a fluidity in Jennifer Shae Hedberg’s approach to art.

“There’s so many things that can be done with balloons and water,” the ice lantern artist said.

She’s constantly filling water balloons to leave in her freezer, because when the water transforms to solid ice, her masterpieces begin to take shape.

“I make globe ice lanterns, primarily, but that’s the tip of the iceberg in the ice lantern world,” Hedberg said. “Any shape, any size is possible with a little finesse and knowledge.”

This time of year, demand tends to overtake the space in her home.

“Everything else that can’t fit into the freezer we put on the north side of the house and cover with as much snow as we can find,” she said.

She and her husband, Tom, are the artists behind a South Minneapolis tradition known as the Middlemoon Creekwalk.

Six years ago, as their Valentine’s Day gift to each other, they placed their unused luminaries at a nearby creek off 49th and Irving.

“We originally called it lover’s lane, and we wanted it to be a candlelit walk through the woods,” Hedberg said.

They soon realized the surprise gallery of glowing ice had a larger audience.

“The more we’ve done it over the years, it’s clear there’s something here that’s powerful,” said Tom Hedberg.

Every year, neighbors and community members wait to hear when the pop-up display will appear. The Hedbergs made a decision to pick the date at random based on the whims of the weather.

“We saw what happened with other ice luminary events that had scheduled dates,” Jennifer Hedberg said. “Every year there would be problems.”

No one could predict a February thaw of this magnitude.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge,” she said. “We hoped to do it on the 18th but it’s not going to work.”

The challenge isn’t just building the ice, but keeping what little is left intact.

The weather may be uncertain but there is a predictability in the support to keep it going. Mary Arneson was the first to begin contributing her own luminaries, adding dozens to a display of 100 frozen lights.

“Two years ago, we brought some down. Last year, we brought some more. This year, we’re hoping to bring a lot more,” Jennifer Hedberg said.

This year, even more volunteers will add to the art. An organized effort within the Lyndhurst community could add dozens of ice lanterns to this year’s display, lighting the way for an illuminating winter experience.

“I like the idea more than ever of it becoming a community effort,” Jennifer Hedberg said. “The common reaction is one of pure joy.”

She says the ideal weather would involve at least two days of frigid temperatures, and she’s hopeful winter will make a return to hold this year’s Middlemoon Creekwalk.

If you’d like to volunteer to make ice lanterns for this year’s event or to get a notification, click here. You can also visit the neighborhood Facebook page.