Couple Found Dead In Rosemount Murder-Suicide Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a couple that was found dead Friday in an apparent murder-suicide south of the Twin Cities metro.
Police were called to a home at about 3:45 p.m. on the 3700 block of 154th Street West for a welfare check on one of the residents. When officers arrived, two people were found dead inside the home. A gun was also found near one of the bodies.
Authorities identified the couple as 43-year-old Justin Keilen and 34-year-old Alicia Keilen.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Alicia Keilen died of multiple gunshot wounds, and her manner of death was a homicide. Justin Keilen died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his manner of death was ruled a suicide.
Police say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police with the investigation.