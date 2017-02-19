WEEKEND BREAK: Dogsled w/ Amelia & Chris! | Small Town Dance Team Blows Minds | Moments That Mattered

Couple Found Dead In Rosemount Murder-Suicide Identified

February 19, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: Alicia Keilen, Justin Keilen, Murder-Suicide, Rosemount

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a couple that was found dead Friday in an apparent murder-suicide south of the Twin Cities metro.

Police were called to a home at about 3:45 p.m. on the 3700 block of 154th Street West for a welfare check on one of the residents. When officers arrived, two people were found dead inside the home. A gun was also found near one of the bodies.

Authorities identified the couple as 43-year-old Justin Keilen and 34-year-old Alicia Keilen.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Alicia Keilen died of multiple gunshot wounds, and her manner of death was a homicide. Justin Keilen died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Police say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting police with the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia