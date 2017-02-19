WEEKEND BREAK: Dogsled w/ Amelia & Chris! | Small Town Dance Team Blows Minds | Moments That Mattered

Woman Dies After Being Hit By Train In Detroit Lakes

February 19, 2017 12:24 PM
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Police in Detroit Lakes say a 56-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a freight train.

Authorities were called about a pedestrian being hit by a train Saturday night. WDAY-TV reports paramedics found the woman dead on the railroad tracks.

A spokeswoman for Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tells the Star Tribune the person was struck about 9 p.m. at the Washington Avenue crossing in Detroit Lakes.

Train traffic in the area was halted until shortly after midnight while officers responded to the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

