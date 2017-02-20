4 Things To Know: 1-Month Mark For POTUS, Most Congested City & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the one month mark for President Donald Trump to fallout over “Day Without Immigrants”, here are the four things to know for Monday, Feb. 20.
1-Month Mark For POTUS
President Donald Trump marks one month in office today looking to cross off key items on his agenda. The President is expected to unveil his revised immigration and travel ban this week — while searching for a new National Security Adviser. President Trump interviewed four candidates for the job yesterday at his Florida estate — a day after holding a campaign rally for his 20-20 re-election.
Not My President’s Day
People who oppose President Trump will try to send him a message on this Presidents Day. They plan to hold “Not My President’s Day” rallies across the country. Many people took part in demonstrations over the weekend in defense of immigrants, Muslims, and members of the L-G-B-T-Q community.
“Day Without Immigrants” Fallout
Dozens of people have lost their jobs for taking part in the Day Without Immigrants protest. Business owners across the country argued they were fired just like anyone else who doesn’t show up to work. But some of the employees felt losing their job was unfair. Under U.S. labor law, workers can be fired with no warning and no reason.
Most Congested City
Los Angeles is the world’s most congested city. Drivers there spend more than 100 hours in traffic every year. That’s according to transportation analytics firm Inrix. Traffic jams cost American drivers nearly $300 billion dollars annually. That’s about $1,400 each.