Herzing University Building Evacuated After Bomb Threat

February 20, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Herzing University

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities college had a scare Monday evening.

According to the Crystal Police Department, a student in the Herzing University library at 5700 West Broadway received a call on his cell phone while he was in the library at around 7:00 p.m. When he answered, an unknown person told him there was “a bomb where you are right now,” and hung up the phone.

Crystal Police officers evacuated the building while the Minneapolis Bomb Squad swept the building with a K-9 unit. Students and faculty were allowed back into the library after officers found nothing unusual or suspicious.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia