Man With Counterfeit Money Leads Police On High Speed Chase In Stolen Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Crystal man is facing charges after fleeing police in stolen car in Polk County, Wis. Friday afternoon.

Terrell James Buechner, 41, has been charged with one count each of knowingly fleeing police, driving after revocation of license, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting officers.

According to the police report, around 2:30 p.m. a deputy received a call of a stolen car out of Oakdale, Minn., driven by Buechner, headed toward Polk County.

Just after 3 p.m. the deputy caught up with Buechner at the intersection of State Highway 48 and County Highway E. The deputy followed Buechner and, in a marked car, turned on its lights. Buechner then increased to speeds of over 120 mph and a pursuit ensued.

According to the police report, the deputy followed Buechner for about 10 minutes, or roughly 16 miles.

A second deputy was called in to set up a stop maneuver at the intersection of 40th Street and 270th Avenue. As he was approaching, Buechner saw the second deputy at the intersection and turned down 50th Street, a dead end.

The report states Buechner drove his car off the road, jumped out and ran northbound into a wooded area.

As the two deputies pursued Buechner on foot, they were alerted their offices had received a call of a man jumping onto a deck at a home located on the 500 block of 270th Avenue.

The report states the deputies arrived at the home and confronted Buechner at gun point. He continued to resist arrest, and deputies then used pepper spray to take him into custody.

After his arrest, authorities found counterfeit $100 bills in his pocket. A drivers record check also showed that he had revoked drivers privileges and active warrants in Burnett County.

A search of the car yielded less than a gram of marijuana and two marijuana pipes.

Buechner is a registered sex offender and has previously been arrested for theft, fleeing police, obstruction and motor vehicle theft.