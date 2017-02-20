Maplewood To Host Emergency Meeting After Shootings Outside Stargate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The City of Maplewood is holding an emergency city council meeting Wednesday night after a fight inside a nightclub Friday night spilled outside and resulted in five people being injured.
Stargate Bar and Nightclub was closed Saturday night as a result of the violence the night before. Police say as many as 60 gunshots were fired outside after a confrontation inside the club. Five people were hurt in the incident, all with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say it’s the third shooting outside the club in the last two years.
City officials say the meeting will be at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and police are preparing a report on the safety and security of Stargate. Police will make recommendations to the city council that will include a temporary closure, having their license suspended, a stricter ID protocol and additional security.