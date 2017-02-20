Maplewood To Host Emergency Meeting After Shootings Outside Stargate

February 20, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Maplewood Police Department, Nightclub Shootings, Stargate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The City of Maplewood is holding an emergency city council meeting Wednesday night after a fight inside a nightclub Friday night spilled outside and resulted in five people being injured.

Stargate Bar and Nightclub was closed Saturday night as a result of the violence the night before. Police say as many as 60 gunshots were fired outside after a confrontation inside the club. Five people were hurt in the incident, all with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say it’s the third shooting outside the club in the last two years.

City officials say the meeting will be at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and police are preparing a report on the safety and security of Stargate. Police will make recommendations to the city council that will include a temporary closure, having their license suspended, a stricter ID protocol and additional security.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia