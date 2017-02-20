Jason Zucker Having Breakout Year For Surging Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One of the many reasons for the Minnesota Wild’s terrific season has been a breakout year for Jason Zucker.

Which also might make the offseason a little more complicated.

You could measure Zucker’s progress by his big jump in scoring – second on the team with 18 goals, sixth on the team with 41 points.

But those stats don’t tell the whole story. Zucker not only leads the Wild, he’s one of the top dozen in the entire league in drawing penalties this season — largely because of his blazing speed. That’s been especially valuable since the Wild have the fourth-best power play in the NHL.

“I think it’s just speed in general,” Zucker said, explaining his penalty-drawing acumen. “I think it pushes defensemen back and it puts them in an uncomfortable place where they either have to hook you and pull you down, or do something and take a penalty.”

A guy who struggled to stick with the big league club his first few years has now blossomed into an important piece.

“There’s a ton of this game that’s mental,” Zucker said. “And it has to do with confidence and playing your game.”

Which will leave the Wild with an interesting decision this offseason, with the expansion draft looming.

The team can only protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie, which is why it always made sense to leave Zucker exposed. As the only Las Vegas native in the NHL, he would likely be the Knights’ pick.

But now that he’s playing so well, Wild will probably want to keep him.

At this point, they’ve given Zucker no indication of their plans — it’s a little early for that anyway. But when asked if there’d be any appeal to playing for his new hometown team, he was unequivocal.

“No, not at all,” he said. “I love playing here and this is where I want to be.”