MNfusion: 'Mamma Mia,' Here We Go Again For One Last Time The pop musical "Mamma Mia," based off of the hits of '70s Swedish pop group ABBA, is traveling the United States for one last time. And the farewell tour is making a stop in Minneapolis.

MNfusion: Composer, Playwright Say Message Of CTC's 'The Sneetches' Is VitalA story of a population that divides itself based on physical characteristics, "The Sneetches" shares a timely message of what it is that really divides us and, more importantly, what it is that really connects us.