What’s Open, Closed On Presidents’ Day?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Monday is Presidents’ Day.
Established in 1885 to celebrate President George Washington’s birthday, it used to be held on Feb. 22 each year.
However, in the 1960s President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a law creating more three-day weekends for Americans. Now it’s on a Monday each year.
So, what’s closed?
Most schools and federal offices, including the post offices, are closed.
Parking meters are free in Minneapolis and St. Paul, although meters at the U of M or at parks may be enforced.
As for what’s open: Metro Transit will be running on its regular schedule.
And most malls and businesses are open.