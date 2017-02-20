Sen. Klobuchar Reacts To POTUS’ Comment About Sweden

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Sen. Amy Klobuchar is reacting to the President’s comment about Sweden this weekend.

During a rally in Florida on Saturday, President Donald Trump said “look what’s happening last night in Sweden” as he alluded to past terror attacks in Europe.

It wasn’t clear what he was referring to and there were no high-profile attacks reported in Sweden on Friday night – prompting calls for clarity from Sweden’s former Foreign Minister Carl Bildt: “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.”

On Monday at a visit to Fire Station 17 in Minneapolis to push for a national cancer registry for firefighters, Klobuchar talked about “having some fun” on Twitter after Trump’s comments.

“They always say we have more Swedes and Norwegians in Minnesota than they do in those two countries, so the country of Sweden is near and dear to our hearts,” Klobuchar said. “I think the President has now backed away, saying it wasn’t an incident, it was based on something he had seen on TV – I won’t say which TV.”

Klobuchar was talking about Trump’s clarification Tweet:

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

Trump later tweeted again about Sweden, whilst attacking “FAKE NEWS media.”

Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

“Sweden has been a really strong country, as has Norway, when it comes to supporting the Baltic states and being an incredibly strong democracy. So while I said I had some fun with it and said Americans stand with Sweden, and was gonna pull out some lutefisk facts, but thought better of it in my tweets, I think at its core, to single out those countries … I just think that’s wrong,” Klobuchar said.

Here are a couple of Klobuchar’s tweet responses to the controversy:

MN stands w/Sweden (and we have a lot of Swedes)! Swedes baffled by U.S. president's suggestion of major incident https://t.co/WWd4ySF3tv — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 20, 2017