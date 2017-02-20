Special Diet-Friendly Recipes From WholeMe

February 20, 2017 9:00 AM

Spring is around the corner, which means it’s time to clear out those cupboards and start eating clean. WholeMe shared recipes on WCCO Mid-Morning for snacks and treats that are special diet-friendly.

Apple Nachos
Ingredients:
3 thinly sliced honey crisp apples
2 tbsp almond butter
1 tbsp honey
3/4 cup WholeMe Clusters

Yogurt Parfaits
Ingredients:
12 champagne glass flutes
1 24 oz vanilla greek yogurt
fresh raspberries
1 8oz bag of WholeMe Almond Coconut clusters

Cheese ball bites
Ingredients:
1 8oz block of cream cheese
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup dried blueberries
2 tbsp chia seeds
1 cup WholeMe Lemon Berry Chia clusters
Pretzel sticks

Directions:
Mix softened cream cheese, pecans, berries and chia seeds into small individual size cheese balls. Roll in WholeMe Lemon Berry Chia Clusters, and serve with a pretzel stick.

