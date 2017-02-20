‘U’ Law Professor Arrested On Suspicion Of Criminal Sexual Conduct

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A University of Minnesota law professor is in police custody on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, harassment and false imprisonment.
According to Hennepin County records, 54-year-old Francesco Parisi was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Monday. In a statement, a university official said they were aware of the arrest, but hadn’t discussed the matter with Parisi.
Parisi received his J.D. from the University of Rome and his PhD from George Mason University and has published 10 books and more than 200 papers on economics and law, according his bio on the University of Minnesota’s website.
A U.S. Marshall spokesperson said their agency is involved in the case, at the request of Minneapolis Police.