‘U’ Law Professor Arrested On Suspicion Of Criminal Sexual Conduct

February 20, 2017 9:26 PM
Filed Under: Francesco Parisi, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A University of Minnesota law professor is in police custody on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, harassment and false imprisonment.

According to Hennepin County records, 54-year-old Francesco Parisi was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Monday. In a statement, a university official said they were aware of the arrest, but hadn’t discussed the matter with Parisi.

Parisi received his J.D. from the University of Rome and his PhD from George Mason University and has published 10 books and more than 200 papers on economics and law, according his bio on the University of Minnesota’s website.

A U.S. Marshall spokesperson said their agency is involved in the case, at the request of Minneapolis Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia