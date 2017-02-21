2 Gophers Get Big Ten Honors After Sweeping Penn State

February 21, 2017 10:54 AM
Big Ten Stars Of The Week, Gopher Hockey, Justin Kloos, Rem Pitlick, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two University of Minnesota hockey players earned Stars of the Week after the Gophers got a sweep at Penn State over the weekend.

Rem Pitlick was named the league’s First Star of the Week, and Justin Kloos was named the Third Star of the Week as the Gophers beat the Nittany Lions 6-3 and 4-3 in overtime to stay atop the Big Ten.

Pitlick had a four-point weekend, including his first career hat trick Friday night. He also had an assist in Friday’s win. Pitlick scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday as the Gophers got the sweep. It’s his first career Big Ten honor.

Kloos had three points on the weekend, including two timely goals. He scored what turned out to be the game-winner Friday night, and scored with less than four seconds left in regulation Saturday to send that game to overtime. Kloos also had an assist on Pitlick’s game-winning overtime goal. It’s the third award this season for Kloos.

The Gophers host Wisconsin this weekend at Mariucci in a battle of the top two teams in the Big Ten.

