4 Things To Know: Trump’s New Travel Ban, Teen Suicide, Powerball & More

From the possibility of President Trump issuing a new immigrant travel ban to the Powerball jackpot prize, here is a look at the top four stories from Feb. 21, 2017.

Trump To Release New Immigrant Travel Ban

President Donald Trump plans to issue a streamlined immigrant travel ban as early as Tuesday.

According to a draft obtained by the Associated Press, the new order would focus on the same seven countries. But it would only ban entry to people without a visa and who have not entered the United States.

Lawmakers To Create Legislation Aimed At Helping Opioid Addiction

Minnesota lawmakers plan to introduce new legislation to help opioid addicts and their families.

Their efforts begin Tuesday with, what they’re calling, “Opioid Awareness Day on the Hill.” The event will include visits from lawmakers, networking and education opportunities.

Every day, 91 Americans die from opioid overdoses.

Study: Teen Suicide Attempts Dropped With Legal Same-Sex Marriage

New research shows teen suicide attempts dropped after same-sex marriage became legal.

The biggest impact was among gay, lesbian and bisexual teenagers.

The study found about 30 percent of them reported attempting suicide. That’s compared with just six percent of straight teens.

Powerball Jackpot At $403M

The Powerball is growing!

No one won the weekend jackpot, so the prize has grown to $403 million.

The pending jackpot is one of the largest prizes ever offered for the game.

The six winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.