Delta Upsilon Temporarily Suspends ‘U’ Chapter, Cites Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Upsilon International Fraternity says it is temporarily suspending its chapter at the University of Minnesota due to an “ongoing investigation into inappropriate chapter culture, behavior and operations.”
According to a report from MN Daily, the suspension is connected to a series of alleged sexual assault incidents over the last two years.
The fraternity suspension went into effect on Friday, Feb. 17. While the investigation is in progress, the fraternity chapter will not be able to conduct any chapter activities – including social events.
“Once our investigation is complete, we, in coordination with the university administration, will take all appropriate action,” Delta Upsilon said in a statement Sunday. “Delta Upsilon strives to provide a positive, safe environment for all members, guests and the entire Minnesota campus community.”