Police: Woman Leaving Job In Eden Prairie Robbed At Gunpoint

February 21, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Eden Prairie

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eden Prairie police are asking for the public’s help after a woman leaving work was robbed at gunpoint last Friday.

According to police, the armed robbery incident took place near a business on the 15700 block of Venture Lane. The victim reported that she was leaving work around 6:25 p.m. when she was approached by a man possibly in his early-20s with his face partially covered, who then displayed a gun and demanded her belongings.

After taking the woman’s purse, the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. He was possibly on foot or a bicycle, holding her purse and its contents.

A responding K-9 officer searched the area, but was unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 952-949-6200. Police say incidents like these are not common in Eden Prairie, but everyone must remain vigilant about personal safety.

