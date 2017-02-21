Police: Woman Leaving Job In Eden Prairie Robbed At Gunpoint

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eden Prairie police are asking for the public’s help after a woman leaving work was robbed at gunpoint last Friday.
According to police, the armed robbery incident took place near a business on the 15700 block of Venture Lane. The victim reported that she was leaving work around 6:25 p.m. when she was approached by a man possibly in his early-20s with his face partially covered, who then displayed a gun and demanded her belongings.
After taking the woman’s purse, the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. He was possibly on foot or a bicycle, holding her purse and its contents.
A responding K-9 officer searched the area, but was unable to locate the suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 952-949-6200. Police say incidents like these are not common in Eden Prairie, but everyone must remain vigilant about personal safety.