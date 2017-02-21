Fundraiser Being Held For Flight Medic Who Lost Limbs After Snowmobiling Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A charity boxing event involving local law enforcement will be held for a flight medic who lost limbs after a snowmobiling incident in January.

On Jan. 4, North Memorial flight medic Brian Kokesh, 47, of Palisade, was snowmobiling in Aitkin when he crashed into a ditch filled with water. He then walked out of the ditch and continued walking on the road for about a mile before collapsing. A passerby later spotted him and called 911.

Upon arrival of emergency responders, Kokesh was taken to Crosby Hospital where he was then immediately flown to the Hennepin County Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition at the time.

Organizers of Unite and Fight say Kokesh was “frozen” and in cardiac arrest when he was discovered, so responders put a Lucas CPR device on him for four hours. He also needed to be rewarmed for four hours to a normal temperature. Organizers say Kokesh woke up after 20 days of being unresponsive.

Due to severe frostbite, organizers say Kokesh needed a surgery to remove both of his hands and both of his lower legs. He’s expected to undergo several years of recovery and will likely never work again as a pilot.

Kokesh is married and has four children, ages 16 through 23. Organizers say Kokesh has flown thousands of critical patients during his employment with North Memorial Air Care.

Now, organizers will bring fire, police and EMS departments together on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Uppercut Boxing Gym in Minneapolis for the 5th Annual Unite and Fight — with all proceeds from the event going to help Kosech.

Tickets will cost $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP reserved seating. Cash only.

Uppercut Boxing Gym is located on 1324 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis.