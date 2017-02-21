Mom Of Eagan Teen Missing For 27 Years Honors His Life

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mother of an Eagan teen who went missing 27 years ago has released a video in honor of what would be his 44th birthday.
Christopher Kerze was 17 when he was last seen on April 20, 1990. His abandoned car was later found near Grand Rapids.
Kerze was featured in the 1993 music video for Soul Asylum’s hit song “Runaway Train.”
His mother, Loni Kerze, released a video on Vimeo Monday to celebrate his birthday, and renew interest in finding him.
Anyone with information about Kerze is urged to call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or Eagan Police at 651-675-5700.
