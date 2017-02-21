Twins 2017 Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Saturday

February 21, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Twins, Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins are ready to turn the page and look forward to the future after 103 losses last year.

The Twins announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the Twins’ website, using the MLB Ballpark app, by calling the Twins ticket office or by stopping at the main ticket office at Target Field.

The Twins open the regular season with a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. The Twins have 13 home games in the first month. The Twins have 25 games in April, and all but three are against American League Central Division opponents.

