Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Introduces 5 New Flavors

Popcorn lovers, rejoice!

Beloved Minnesota company BOOMCHICKAPOP is releasing five new flavors!

The release of the five new flavors comes as founder Angie Bastian kicks off the POP of Positivity tour. The tour is aimed at empowering females and encouraging positivity in the world.

Bastian took a few moments to discuss the five new flavors, and what she hopes the tour will accomplish.

—

I’m sure BOOMCHICKAPOP fans are excited to be learning that there are five new flavors of the popcorn and kettle corn. So, tell me, what are the new flavors you will be introducing?

Bastian: Real Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Dark Chocolaty Sea Salt, Milk Chocolaty Peanut Butter and Caramel.

Wow! Those all sound really delicious. How did you decide on what flavors to release?

Bastian: We wanted to put a nutritious and delicious spin on old school flavors. For example, Chocolate and peanut butter are a classic match. We thought it would be fun to drizzle on our whole grain kettle corn, and – after some recipe tweaking – we got our new flavor Milk Chocolaty Peanut Butter! Then, Dark Chocolaty Sea Salt originally was a seasonal release, but our fans loved it so much that we decided to offer it year round.

I’m sure fans of that particular flavor are very excited to hear that! So, you’ve been creating popcorn for a while, is this really the first time real butter is a BOOMCHICKAPOP flavor?

Bastian: Buttered popcorn is a staple, but it’s often loaded with artificial ingredients. Our research and development team took the time to carefully craft our new flavor Real Butter with only real ingredients (it contains just four!), and without sacrificing that rich, buttery taste.

How awesome! It’s great that you are staying on brand by making it healthy and ensuring that only real ingredients are used. So, you already have a caramel flavor for BOOMCHICKAPOP. How is Caramel Popcorn different from the Salted Caramel Popcorn?

Bastian: Our Salted Caramel popcorn is vegan whereas the new Caramel popcorn flavor is made the old fashioned way, and contains milk.

That is a very important thing to know! So, which of the new flavors is your favorite?

Bastian: The Milk Chocolaty Peanut Butter is so good!

It sounds like it really is quite delicious. For those who are eager to try it, when can people find the new flavors in stores?

Bastian: Right now! You can find the new flavors at most major retailers wherever Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP is sold or online at Boomchickapop.com.

So, the new flavors were released in conjunction with the POP of Positivity tour. Tell me a little bit about that initiative. What was the motivation to host an event like it?

Bastian: When we created Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, it was all about bringing positivity to the snacking aisle with energetic packaging, bold flavors and real, simple ingredients. With the POP of Positivity Tour, we wanted to take that to the next level by encouraging fans to celebrate positivity and inspiring others around the country to do the same. We’ve partnered with the nonprofit I AM THAT GIRL, a global community that empowers girls to achieve their full potential, to help young girls crush negativity in their lives and provide them with a platform to share their positivity with others.

That sounds like a really wonderful initiative. Especially after 2016, I think the world can use some positivity. What are the events that will be going on for the tour?

Bastian: The POP of Positivity Tour is totally free and open to the public! We will be traveling to five U.S. cities with a life-sized bag of Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP that fans can step inside and video record what they want to “crush” for themselves and their communities. They can then share that commitment in real time using the #crushit hashtag on social media. Fans will also be able to sample [the] five new flavors, and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP prizes.

Tell me about this #crushit hashtag you mention. What is the initiative?

Bastian: Using #crush it, people across the world can join in on Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP’s POP of Positivity by sharing what they’re “crushing” in life.

What a great way to make the POP of Positivity tour accessible to even those who can’t attend. So, what are you hoping guests of the POP of Positivity Tour will get from the #crushit initiative?

Bastian: It’s important to tell stories that are positive. When you share that and send it out it’s validating. We want to use the #crushit initiative to validate people’s positivity, and hope that it inspires women, men and children to see the best in themselves and others.

The five new flavors of Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP are currently available in stores. The POP of Positivity tour began in Minnesota Feb. 17 – 19. Other cities include Miami, New York, Raleigh and Atlanta.