Pollo Alla Primavera Recipe From Twin Cities Dads Group

City Dads Group is a national organization dedicated to helping fathers socialize and support one another.
There is now a Twin Cities chapter that holds local events to help dads take an active role in their kids’ lives. Click here for more information.
Here is the recipe they shared on WCCO Mid-Morning.
Pollo alla Primavera, aka Chicken with Vegetables from Twin Cities Dads Group
- 1 pound angel hair pasta (16 ounces)
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 medium can (14 ounce) diced tomatoes
- 1 small can (10 ounce) diced tomatoes and green chile peppers
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cut to 6-8 pieces each
- 1/2 teaspoon each basil, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder – mixed together
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1. Boil angel hair pasta 8-10 minutes.
2. Mince the garlic cloves. Place the minced garlic, olive oil, and bell peppers into a large skillet and sauté until almost tender. Add both cans of tomatoes and simmer over medium low heat for 10 minutes. Remove to a bowl (or use two skillets for steps 2 and 3 simultaneously).
3. Melt butter and oil in skillet, add chicken and cook medium to medium low until no longer pink. 5-10 minutes.
Serve vegetables over pasta, place the chicken on top. Sprinkle with the herb mixture and cheese.