Sheriff: Stranger Offers 2 Kids Rides To School In St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly offered two kids a ride to school last week northwest of Duluth.
Authorities say the incident happened between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Feb. 15, and the man was in the Alborn area. The man pulled into a driveway off Swan Lake Road and talked to two children who were waiting for the bus. He offered to give them a ride to school, they declined and he drove away toward Highway 53.
The man was described as between 45 to 60 years old with gray hair, a short gray mustache and wearing an orange T-shirt with a large square print of a tiger head on the front. He was driving a light colored gray or green four-door sedan with damage to the back side of the passenger side mirror. The vehicle also had rust along the fenders.
Anyone who might know the man or who has information about the incident should call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 336-4350.