State Patrol: Teen Killed In Minneapolis Crash Not Wearing Seat Belt

February 21, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Ashakeyr Abdirahman Guled, Fatal Crash, Interstate 35W, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say 16-year-old girl killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the accident at about 7:48 p.m. Monday on southbound I-35W at Johnson Street. An investigation shows a 2006 Honda Pilot carrying five people was heading southbound in the left lane when the driver abruptly swerved to the right, crossing all lanes of 35W and hitting the guardrail on the right shoulder.

The State Patrol says the SUV rolled several times before coming to rest under the Johnson Street bridge. One victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified by authorities as Ashakeyr Abdirahman Guled. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Three other teenagers in the car, all passengers, were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was also hospitalized, but injuries were not known.

What led up to the crash is under investigation by the State Patrol with assistance from the Minneapolis Police Department.

