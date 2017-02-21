Strong Pushback After Suggestion That District Pre-Approve Prom Dresses

OSAKIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Debate over a dress code for prom in one Minnesota town is raising eyebrows across the state.

Parents and students demanded answers after it was reported that Osakis Public Schools would make female students submit a photo of their dress for approval before prom.

The district says it was only a suggestion meant to help shield students from embarrassment.

But one parent and daughter say the district should be embarrassed.

“They’re supposed to have a blast and pick out their dress,” said parent Jeanie Wolbeck, a mother of six who’s been through a few proms. “Why do they get to judge if that dress is OK or not?”

She feels the district has no business pre-approving what her senior daughter, Alissa, should wear.

“I thought it was crazy at first,” Alissa said, “submitting a photo for them to look at like they don’t trust us to pick out our own dress.”

Interim superintendent Randy Bergquist says the issue of prom dress code came up at a school board meeting last week after some parents inquired about showing midriff. He says the district was actually trying to modernize the dress code by taking out a part that barred showing midriff.

“[The pre-approval suggestion] was brought up as a talking point, along with many other talking points,” Bergquist said, “but that was never decided.”

Bergquist says the policy never required female students to send a picture to get their prom dress approved, rather it was a suggestion for any student who was wondering if their dress would be allowed.

“We didn’t want to embarrass the students if they got to the door and were turned away,” Bergquist said.

About 200 students are expected at the junior/senior prom. Before it starts, the Wolbecks hope the focus can be put back on fun, with parents and students deciding what’s appropriate.

As of now, the district has a prom dress code that requires female students to wear what they would feel comfortable wearing to church. However, Bergquist says any mention of church will soon be removed from the dress code.

The district still has until mid-March to draft a new dress policy for prom, which is slated for the end of April.