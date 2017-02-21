Sheriff: More Than 8,000 Turkeys Lost In Meeker County Barn Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More than 8,000 turkeys died Tuesday in a barn fire in central Minnesota, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities received a report of a turkey barn fire at about 11:58 a.m. on the 61900 block of 363rd Street in Manannah Township, which is just south of Eden Valley. Fire crews from Eden Valley, Watkins and Litchfield were called to the scene.
When firefighters arrived, a 76 foot by 416 foot barn and tractor were engulfed and deemed a total loss. Authorities say there were about 8,300 turkeys inside the barn at the time of the fire, and none of them survived. An investigation shows the fire likely started from a propane heater in the barn.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says no people were hurt in the fire. The barn was owned by Langmo Farms, and the financial loss from the fire has not been determined.