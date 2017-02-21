Charges: Woman Admits To Smoking Meth While Pregnant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old woman faces drug charges after admitting to authorities that she smoked methamphetamine while six months pregnant.
Rheanna Yurch, of St. Francis, is charged with one count of fifth-degree controlled substance possession, court documents filed last week in Anoka County show.
According to a criminal complaint, police officers in Coon Rapids found Yurch living in a homeless camp off Xeon Street. She told officers and she and another man had been living there for three months. She also acknowledged that she was six months pregnant.
The other man, identified as 31-year-old Seth Josef Plys, told the officers active warrants were out for his arrest. He was subsequently arrested.
In the shelter, officers found methamphetamine and items commonly used in the sale of narcotics, such as a scale and small plastic baggies.
Both Yurch and Plys admitted to officers that they smoked meth, the complaint states.
If convicted of the drug charge, Yurch faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. She remains in custody.
According to the complaint, Plys was previously convicted of drug possession in Anoka County in 2013 and 2016.