Amid Warm Weather, Birkebiner Organizers Plan Alternative Events

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers of this weekend’s Birkebiner are holding out hope the cross-country ski race will go on in some fashion, but they’re not holding their breath.
Thousands of skiers from around the world are expected in Hayward, Wisconsin this weekend. Teams are out siphoning off water from the trails.
They hope the seasonable temperatures and snow forecasted will allow them to have some ski events. Already, organizers know it’s not safe for skiers to cross Hayward Lake into downtown, so the race course has moved.
“We know tens of thousands of people are in or out here right now. They’re already here, as a matter of fact,” Tim Swift, co-owner of Riverbrook Bike & Ski, said. “So we will provide an amazing experience, a Birkie experience in 2017. I can’t tell you what that’s going to be exactly yet, but it’ll be a Birkie experience.”
The Birkie course has been altered 9 other times in its history because of low snow or open ice. The race was canceled back in 2000.
WCCO will be keeping a close eye on the Birkie events. Liz Collin and Mark Rosen will show us the other events taking place around town in our Going To The (Frozen) Lake reports Thursday and Friday.