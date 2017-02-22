Artist-Designed Mini Golf Comes To St. Paul At Can Can Wonderland

From golf to vintage arcades to crazy drinks, St. Paul’s can Can Wonderland has become a one-of-a-kind destination.
Can Can Wonderland is located in the Hamline Midway neighborhood that features an 18-hole artist-designed mini golf course. It also includes several elements of play that are enjoyable for people of all ages and ability.
The mini golf course is one of just a few 100 ADA Accessible courses in the country. As a former special education teacher, this was important to the owner.
They also work very closely with The Underland Project, empowering young people with disabilities.
For more information on Can Can Wonderland, visit them online.
To get a taste of Can Can Wonderland, try their Carrot Drink! Recipe below:
The Carrot Drink
Ingredients:
1/2 oz. Lemon
1 oz. Fresh Carrot Juice
1 oz. Pineapple Juice
3/4 oz. Simple
3/4 oz. Three Sherry Blend
1 1/2 oz. Rum
3 Dashes Mahalo Bitters
1 Dash Corazon Bitters
Directions
Glass: Pot
Garnish: Carrots, Cascara Tincture
Instructions: Pour over ice, Garnish