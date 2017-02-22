Vehicle Hits Teen On Horse In Morrison County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage horseback rider was hospitalized after a car struck her and her horse Tuesday evening in Morrison County.
The sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old girl from Royalton was riding horses with a friend on the side of 250th Avenue near Nature Road in Buckman Township.
Thirty-three-year-old driver Gene Hyatt, of Pierz, was heading north on 250th Avenue and hit one of the horses, knocking off the 17-year-old rider.
The girl was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls. Her condition has not been released. The horse’s condition is unknown.
