Vehicle Hits Teen On Horse In Morrison County

February 22, 2017 7:47 PM
Filed Under: Little Falls, Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Pierz, Royalton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage horseback rider was hospitalized after a car struck her and her horse Tuesday evening in Morrison County.

The sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old girl from Royalton was riding horses with a friend on the side of 250th Avenue near Nature Road in Buckman Township.

Thirty-three-year-old driver Gene Hyatt, of Pierz, was heading north on 250th Avenue and hit one of the horses, knocking off the 17-year-old rider.

The girl was taken to CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls. Her condition has not been released. The horse’s condition is unknown.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia