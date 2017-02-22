Chisago County Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 In Custody

February 22, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Fatal Shooting, North Chisago Lake Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting north of the Twin Cities metro early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:33 p.m. in North Chisago Lake Township.  When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say one person was taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the incident, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The victim has not been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia