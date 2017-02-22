Chisago County Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting north of the Twin Cities metro early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:33 p.m. in North Chisago Lake Township. When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say one person was taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the incident, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The victim has not been identified.