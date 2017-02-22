The New, High-Tech Way To Breeze Through MSP Security

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The travel experience got less stressful for some fliers Wednesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The CLEAR biometrics program is now available.

MSP is the 21st airport to get the service. It’s a machine that reads your retina and fingerprints quickly. Then, a concierge escorts you to the front of the security line.

It’s separate from the TSA Pre-Check program.

For Owatonna traveler Steve Jannings, the TSA Pre-Check program is quick enough.

“It’s been good, quick, easy,” Jannings said.

We timed him Wednesday. It took him about 10 minutes to get through security.

But that’s too long if you ask eager travelers like Minnetonka’s Michael Kappel.

“Pre-Check is a growing line,” he said. “It’s not as convenient as it sued to be.”

Kappel was already enrolled in the CLEAR program.

“We’ve used it in San Francisco, breezing through,” he said.

He says he convinced his ski-buddy Kraig Stabenow, of Chanhassen, to do the same. He was approved on the spot.

“Quick, five minutes, very simple to do,” Stabenow said. “Very friendly folks, and they got me through it quickly, I’m happy.”

With CLEAR, Kappel and Stabenow got through security in just one minute.

However, the efficacy will cost you. CLEAR is $179 a year. Meanwhile, TSA Pre-Check is $85 for 5 years.

CLEAR offers discounts for Delta Skymiles members. Here are the pricing details:

— $179.00 a year (CLEAR is always running specials)

— Those who sign up at the airport receive a one-month free trial membership

— Members can register a spouse for an additional $50; children under the age of 17 traveling with a CLEAR member are free

— CLEAR memberships are also available at preferred rates for Delta SkyMiles members, including free for SkyMiles Diamond Medallion members; $79 for Platinum, Gold and Silver Medallion members and SkyMiles credit card holders; and $99 for general SkyMiles members

If you do buy CLEAR and don’t have TSA Pre-Check, you’ll still have to take your laptop out and shoes off. With CLEAR, you won’t need an ID at the airport, unless you want a pre-flight cocktails.