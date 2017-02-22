House Committee Passes Stiffer Penalties For Certain Protests

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Legislation increasing penalties for protesters blocking heavy-use roadways, light-rail transit and airports has passed out of committee Wednesday morning, by a vote of 10-6.

Legislators have been talking about increasing criminal penalties for protesters, in direct response to Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. Those protests shut down Interstate 94 and 35W following the deaths of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark.

There were extra security guards in the crowd at the hearing. The house hearing room was almost at full capacity as legislators discussed the proposals that would increase the penalties for blocking public highways or roads around the airport.

The penalty would be bumped up from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor. That would mean the person would have to be booked into jail and fines would also be increased.

One of the authors of the legislation claims this is about public safety.

“This deals with things that are already against the law,” Rep. Nick Zerwas (R-Elk River) said. “It’s already illegal and against the law to block a light-rail train.”

Zerwas also noted participants in the women’s march and the march for life in January were able to peacefully protest without shutting down any major highways or roads.

The hearing comes after angry protesters shut down a Minnesota House committee briefly last month after another bill that would fine protesters for the cost of law enforcement was approved. Among those protesters were friends of Castile, who was shot and killed last summer by a St. Anthony officer.