4 Things To Know: New Immigration Guidelines, Girls’ Hockey Tourney & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From new immigration guidelines to deadly storms in California, here are the four stories to know for Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Immigration Ban Guidelines
A larger number of undocumented immigrants could face deportation under new Department of Homeland Security guidelines. The strict enforcement means people could be deported even if they’re only accused of a minor crime, like a traffic infraction. The Trump administration insists there will be no mass deportations. The ACLU says it will fight the new directive.
California Storms
A second round of storms in California have killed at least three people. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations are in place in the San Jose area. Cars and trucks were caught in deep water rushing onto the freeway after a creek raged over its banks. The city saw nearly two inches of rain in just 48 hours.
Girls’ Hockey Tourney
Girls State Hockey starts Wednesday. Quarterfinals in Class A start at 11 at the Xcel Energy Center. Blake is the No. 1 seed, followed by St. Paul United, Warroad and Mound Westonka. Four games in all today at the X, and we’ll have highlights tonight in our evening news.
Red Wing In National Competition
Red Wing, Minnesota is just hours away from finding out if it won half a million dollars in a national small business competition. The city is inviting everyone to the Sheldon Theater to watch a live reveal of the winner. The announcement will be made at 1:00 this afternoon.