Improve the Value of Your Home with a Spring Renovation

Spring is nearly upon on us. With the warm weather, all of the big spring projects that we didn’t get to last year come creeping back onto our To-Do list. Many homeowners will consider improving their home with a renovation project. Whether it’s finding the right tradesmen to do the job or tackling it yourself, they can be quite tricky to get right.

The biggest concern for a home renovation is not only if it makes your home more comfortable and enjoyable, but whether you are getting a good return for your money. Spending $10,000 for a beach volley ball sand pit in the backyard may sound like a great idea, but will the next homebuyer be excited to pay extra for it?

Maybe not.

Before you spend your hard-earned dollars, plan out a project that will truly add to the value of your home. Here are the five projects that can add big dollars to the equity of your home according to a panel of 300 experts.

#1 – Kitchen

There might be no stronger real estate cliché than it is the kitchen that sells the home. Of the panel of experts, more than half firmly believe that the kitchen is the most important room in the house. The most important thing to focus on to get the most bang for your buck is to ensure that everything is in proper working order. Then you can consider adding new features or décor.

#2 – Bathroom

Have you ever seen a bathroom with dirty calking? It makes the whole room look bad. When considering how to improve your bathrooms, focus on keeping it clean and well-maintained. For a bit more of an investment, consider updating the sink or toilet. It’ll remake your entire bathroom.

#3 – Storage

Storage space is a premium in homes. There are different types of storage. There is garage space, garden storage, closets, cupboards, pantries, and more. You’ll have to examine your property and see how you can reorganize for better storage space. There are a lot of really inventive ideas on the Internet that can get your brain working without emptying the bank.

#4 – Paint

A fresh coat of paint to specific rooms can do wonders for the appearance of your home. Only repaint where needed. Remember scuff marks and scratches can be fixed without a full repaint. Spend your money on kitchens and bathrooms, two of the most important features in the home.

#5 – Exterior

Curbside appeal is the best way to get potential homebuyers in the door. You can make a significant impact just by making sure that all of the landscaping is neat and trim, such as bushes, lawns, and edges. Also look for any rust in your gutter system or rotting in your roofing. Those features are particularly important because if unattended they can lead to big dollars leaving your wallet due to property damage.

