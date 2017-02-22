Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Inducted In Songwriters Hall Of Fame

February 22, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, The Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, who alongside Prince were among those crucial in defining the “Minneapolis sound” that heavily influenced pop music in the ’80s, have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In the early ’80s, Jam & Lewis were members of The Time — the Prince-affiliated band that hit the charts with such hits as “The Bird,” “Jungle Love” and “Cool.”

They later collaborated extensively with Janet Jackson, whose albums “Control,” “Rhythm Nation 1814,” “janet.,” and “The Velvet Rope” sold millions and earned multiple Grammys for both her as well as Jam & Lewis.

The two were named producers of the year at the 1986 Grammys.

Other inductees in this year’s class included Jay-Z, Babyface, Berry Gordy, Max Martin, and the songwriting lineup of Chicago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia