WCCO Surprises Kid Reporters At St. Paul Park Elementary School

February 22, 2017 5:36 PM By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under: Kate Raddatz, Kid Reporters, Pullman Elementary School, St. Paul Park

ST. PAUL PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Some kindergartners at a Twin Cities elementary school got a big surprise Wednesday.

Students at Pullman Elementary School in St. Paul Park have been using a WCCO foam microphone to interview other students and teachers about a book they read called “Love is.” Their teacher, Mrs. Mach, said it made them more confident in the classroom.

“I have a lot of shy kids in my class but when they have the microphone they just went right up to kids and went ‘What is love!'” Mach said.

WCCO decided to show a little love back. Reporter Kate Raddatz showed up for a surprise visit, with enough WCCO microphones for the whole class.

“This is Cora for WCCO,” 6-year-old Cora said, speaking into her new microphone.

“I think your reporters may have some people coming up that could take their jobs,” Mach laughed.

The students were already using their new microphones Wednesday, raising their hands and then answering spelling questions into their new mics. Mach said she may have to tweak the class plan to see how she can work the mics in if class participation keeps up.

Watch the video to see the students’ reaction to the surprise visit.

More from Kate Raddatz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia